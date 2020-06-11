Polonetsky: Are the Online Programs Your Child’s School Uses Protecting Student Privacy? Some Things to Look For

Jules Polonetsky writes about how distance learning by schools has raised a host of data privacy concerns for students. He writes, in part:

But many of these federal and state protections apply only to companies whose products are designed for schools, or if schools have a privacy-protective contract with vendors. As schools rushed to provide distance learning for their coronavirus shutdowns, some of the tools adopted were not developed for educational environments, leaving children’s data at risk for sale or marketing uses.

If your child’s school has rolled out new technology platforms for online learning, there are important steps you can take to determine whether the tool includes adequate safeguards to protect student privacy.