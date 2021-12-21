Polish opposition duo hacked with NSO spyware

Dec 212021
December 21, 2021 Breaches, Business, Surveillance
Frank Bajak and Vanessa Gera of AP report:
The aggressive cellphone break-ins of a high-profile lawyer representing top Polish opposition figures came in the final weeks of pivotal 2019 parliamentary elections. Two years later, a prosecutor challenging attempts by the populist right-wing government to purge the judiciary had her smartphone hacked.
In both instances, the invader was military-grade spyware from NSO Group, the Israeli hack-for-hire outfit that the U.S. government recently blacklisted, say digital sleuths of the University of Toronto-based Citizen Lab internet watchdog.
