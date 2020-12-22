Policy Brief: Location Data Under Existing Privacy Laws

Stacey Gray, FPF Senior Counsel, and Pollyanna Sanderson, FPF Policy Counsel, write:

Defining and regulating location data in a privacy law can be an elusive challenge. In part, this is due to its ubiquity in our lives:

information about how devices and people move through spaces over time is utilized by Wi-Fi networks, smartphones, mobile

apps, and a world of emerging screenless technologies, such as wearable fitness devices, scooters, autonomous vehicles, and

video analytics. Existing legal and self regulatory regimes in the United States (and globally) approach location data in a variety of

ways that may serve as a model for policymakers.

Thanks to Joe Cadillic for sending this along!