Police Use of Forensic Genealogy Tech Raises Privacy Concerns

James Halpin reports:

The bound and gagged body of Marise Ann Chiverella was still warm to the touch when police arrived at the refuse-strewn stripping hole in Hazle Twp. on the afternoon of March 18, 1964.

It had only been a few hours since the 9-year-old third-grader from Hazleton had been beaten, raped and strangled with her own shoelaces, and the killer had carelessly left behind two pieces of irrefutable evidence — a pubic hair and a semen stain on Chiverella’s blouse.

Yet decades would pass before the technology needed to unmask the brutal murderer was finally invented.