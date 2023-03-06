Police to use private DNA banks to try to solve two cold cases

DutchNews.nl reports that Dutch investigators will be using American genealogy DNA banks to help solve two cold cases”
In particular, police want to access DNA held by two American companies – GEDMatch and FamilyTreeDNA – which were set up to allow people to find out about relatives and ancestry but which are also being used to track down criminals or identify victims of crime. These two were chosen because users have to agree that their DNA be used in criminal investigations – a key condition for the Dutch investigations.
Read more at DutchNews.nl.
So an American user can agree that their DNA can be used in criminal investigations, and then law enforcement in another country can use their data to identify a suspect in that country. And the suspect has no expectation of privacy in their DNA because of that?