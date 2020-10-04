Police need warrant to obtain WiFi location data, privacy activists argue

Jon Schuppe and Cyrus Farivar reported this last week:

Civil liberties and privacy advocates have taken the side of a convicted robber in Pennsylvania who says police abused their power by collecting data from a college WiFi network to tie him to the armed holdup of campus pot dealers.

In legal documents filed Monday, the American Civil Liberties Union and the nonprofit Electronic Frontier Foundation sought to persuade the Pennsylvania Supreme Court that police at Moravian College in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, violated the U.S. Constitution when they failed to seek a warrant to obtain digital evidence in the form of campus WiFi traffic.