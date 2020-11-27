Police Monitor Schoolkids Grades To Determine Who Will Become A Criminal

I knew that a story I posted last week about a sheriff trying to predict kids’ future criminal behavior by using data parents didn’t know he had would infuriate Joe Cadillic on just sooooo many levels.

Sure enough, Joe blogged about this whole thing the other day after doing a deeper dive into the program description. I could almost hear him spluttering with indignation as he wrote:

Page 4 of the PSO’s response claims that “adjustments to the law over the years have leaned towards improving necessary information-sharing practices, due to a school shooting at Marjory Stoneham Douglas.” Which does not even come close to justifying how bogus their prediction program really is. The PSO claims that a Memorandum of Understanding allows law enforcement to create ‘work ups’ or research on students but admits that they could also create separate ‘Intel reports’ on individual students.

