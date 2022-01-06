Police investigating after woman receives scary alert on her iPhone

Jan 062022
Michaila Franklin
A sheriff’s office in Mississippi is investigating after a woman received a startling message on her phone.
“My phone just made this alert that I’ve never heard before and I looked at it and it said ‘an unknown device is detected tracking your movement for a while,'” Amber Norsworthy said. “And I was like, ‘What in the world does this even mean?'”
Norsworthy said she disconnected the tracking and called the sheriff’s department, which sent deputies out to help. But they never found the Apple AirTag tracking device they expected to find.
