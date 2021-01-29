Police Chief Demands Holes In Encryption Because Some Cops Decided To Participate In The DC Insurrection

Tim Cushing writes:

As more evidence comes to light showing a disturbing amount of law enforcement participation in the January 6th attack on the Capitol, police departments around the nation are finally being forced to face something they’ve ignored for far too long.

The law enforcement officers who participated in the insurrection attacked officers attempting to defend the building, or, at the very least, did nothing to discourage the lawless actions occurring all around them. The officers that went to DC and engaged in a riot aren’t an anomaly.

[…]

Now that agencies are finally confronting their in-house white supremacist/militia problem, they’re asking for everyone to be made less secure so they can handle the problem that’s been hiding in plain sight for years.