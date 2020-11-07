Police Are Tapping Into Ring Cameras to Expand Surveillance Network In Mississippi

Edward Ongweso Jr. reports:

On Tuesday, Jackson, Mississippi’s city council signed off on a 45-day pilot program that would let police access Ring surveillance cameras in real time.

In partnership with technology companies PILEUM and Fūsus, the pilot program will run through the police department’s surveillance hub, the Real Time Crime Center, from which Jackson’s police department can stream Ring surveillance camera footage.

Read more on Vice.

In other surveillance-related news, Joe Cadillic writes:

America’s law enforcement has been secretly using a facial recognition program that can be used to ID activists and protesters.
The first-ever acknowledgement of the program was recently revealed by the Washington Post.

Read more on MassPrivateI, where you can also find links to many other privacy-related news stories and items from around the world.

 

 

