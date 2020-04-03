Police App Encourages People To Report Neighbors Who Violate Stay At Home Orders (UPDATED)

Joe Cadillic frames an app somewhat differently than law enforcement does, no doubt. He writes:

How do you encourage people to turn against each other during the COVID-19 pandemic?

The answer is not that complicated, especially if you live in the City of Bellevue, Washington.

Four years ago, when the city created the MyBellvue app, it was touted as being a quick and easy way to report things like downed street signs, potholes, street light issues and noise complaints. Fast forward to 2020 and public fears of COVID-19 have encouraged law enforcement to turn neighbors into government snitches.