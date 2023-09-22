Poland investigates ChatGPT after alleged data privacy breach

Sep 222023
September 22, 2023 Artificial Intelligence, Breaches, Non-U.S.
Ioanna Lykiardopoulou reports:
Poland’s data protection watchdog is investigating OpenAI’s ChatGPT after an unnamed complainant accused the company of GDPR breaches.
“The case concerns the violation of many provisions on the protection of personal data, which is why we will ask OpenAI to answer a number of questions in order to thoroughly conduct the administrative proceedings,” said Jan Nowak, president of the country’s Personal Data Protection Office (UODO).
He added that “these aren’t the first doubts” about the AI tool’s compliance with European principles of data privacy and security.
