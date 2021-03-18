PogoWasRight.org is 15 Today – Wow!

PogoWasRight.org turns 15 today.

Since its cyberbirth, there have been almost 40,000 posts about privacy news and issues. The first 20,000 posts are archived offline for now, but are preserved as part of a history of the evolution of privacy laws and issues. And in addition to this site’s 40,000 posts, there are almost 30,000 more on DataBreaches.net. That’s an exhausting amount of time spent on non-commercial sites to try to increase awareness about privacy and data protection. Thankfully, I currently have help from Joe Cadillic, Lee Johnstone, and @Chum1ng0, who all provide links to content or help me in other ways on my sites. I also have invaluable support from Covington & Burling, who provide pro bono services if and when my blogs receive legal threats or when I need guidance on my obligations and rights.

15 years. I have met so many wonderful privacy law scholars and privacy advocates — people who are passionate about promoting privacy and protecting personal information. Thanks to the kindness and support of Professors Daniel Solove and Chris Hoofnagle, I have met many privacy scholars and advocates in person at conferences that draw global audiences. Others I have just met online virtually. But to feel connected to so many people — including people I have never met in person in France, Chile, Italy, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, India, and other countries… well, it’s been and continues to be an amazing experience.

15 years. Wow. Happy Birthday to my little blog. Please have a piece of cake today to help me celebrate.