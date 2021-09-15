Plea alleges unauthorized access of Aadhaar and banking data by GPay: HC seeks RBI, UIDAI response

(I don’t know about you, but I generally hate it when I see a ton of acronyms that I don’t recognize, but I usually learn something from it all).

PTI reports:

The Delhi High Court Wednesday sought response from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on a PIL alleging unauthorized access, use and storage of users’ Aadhaar and banking information by Google Pay. A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice on the petition and also sought the stand of Google India Digital Services Private Limited.

And oh: PIL = Public Interest Litigation. I had to look it up. You’re welcome.