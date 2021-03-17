Playing ‘Price is Right’-style game, GR doctors post operating room photos online

Mar 172021
March 17, 2021 Healthcare, U.S.
Susan Samples reports:
Spectrum Health says it has launched an investigation after a group of doctors posted to Instagram photos taken in the operating room that show an organ from one patient and fibroid tissue from another.
One picture showed a doctor posing with a length of fibrous tissue in his hand. It appeared the patient from whom the tissue came was still lying on the operating table.
[…]
The page was not officially connected to Spectrum Health. The group responsible for the posts described itself as 35 OB/GYN residents from across the country who are training in their specialty at Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids. The doctors-in-training are all considered employees of Spectrum Health.
Read more on WOODTV