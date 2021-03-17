Playing ‘Price is Right’-style game, GR doctors post operating room photos online

Mar 172021
 
 March 17, 2021  Posted by  Healthcare, U.S.

Susan Samples reports:

Spectrum Health says it has launched an investigation after a group of doctors posted to Instagram photos taken in the operating room that show an organ from one patient and fibroid tissue from another.

One picture showed a doctor posing with a length of fibrous tissue in his hand. It appeared the patient from whom the tissue came was still lying on the operating table.

[…]

The page was not officially connected to Spectrum Health. The group responsible for the posts described itself as 35 OB/GYN residents from across the country who are training in their specialty at Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids. The doctors-in-training are all considered employees of Spectrum Health.

Read more on WOODTV

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.