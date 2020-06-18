Plastic surgeon facing disciplinary charge over allegations he filmed patients without consent

 June 18, 2020

A Toronto plastic surgeon is facing a disciplinary charge on allegations that he filmed thousands of patients at his clinic, including while they were fully or partially naked, without proper notification or consent.

Dr. Martin Jugenburg, whose two-storey clinic is located in Toronto’s Royal York hotel, is also accused of posting images of a patient’s bare breasts on his social media without her consent.

It’s also alleged the surgeon — who calls himself “Dr. 6ix” — allowed a television crew to film a breast augmentation surgery against another patient’s wishes.

