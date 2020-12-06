Planned database of Victorians’ health information ‘trashes privacy’

Dec 062020
 
 December 6, 2020  Posted by  Featured News, Govt, Healthcare, Non-U.S.

Henrietta Cook reports:

The private medical information of every Victorian who has used public hospitals and health services will be collected by the Health Department, stored on a database and accessed by clinicians under a controversial state government plan.

The proposal, which was quietly unveiled in September, has attracted criticism from legal, consumer and public health groups because patients can’t opt out.

Read more on The Age.

