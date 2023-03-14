Plaintiff Beats Anon Hackers Served Court Papers via NFT

 March 14, 2023  Posted by  Breaches, Court, U.S.

Sander Lutz reports:

A federal judge in Florida has ruled in favor of a plaintiff who sued anonymous hackers and issued formal notice of the legal action via NFT, according to recent court filings.

The ruling, a default judgment from Judge Beth Bloom of the United States District Court Southern District of Florida, declares that the unidentified hackers are on the hook for the $971,291 worth of USDT (Tether) that they stole from plaintiff Rangan Bandyopadhyay’s Coinbase wallet in December 2021.

Read more at Decrypt.

