PK: Court approves physical remand of journalist in Bajwa data leak case

Saqib Bashir reports:

A local court on Saturday approved a two-day physical remand of journalist Shahid Aslam, who was arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) earlier in the day for his purported part in the leaks of former army chief General (retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa’s personal tax data.

In November 2022, the tax information of Gen (retd) Bajwa’s family was leaked. The image of the tax returns was taken from a deputy commissioner’s computer.

The journalist insisted that none of the four crimes listed in the first informant report (FIR) against him were pertinent to him and that he had neither taken nor forwarded any information.