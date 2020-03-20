Pittsburgh first responders say they won’t be notified of exposure to coronavirus

Bob Bauder reports:

Pittsburgh’s first responders won’t be notified if they are exposed to a person later testing positive for covid-19, and officials said the situation poses a potential public health risk.

The problem is federal privacy laws and Pennsylvania’s mounting number of positive covid-19 cases, officials said. Representatives of the Mayor’s Office and Public Safety Department said they are working to resolve the problem, but have yet to come up with a solution.

Read more on TribLive.

h/t, Joe Cadillic

