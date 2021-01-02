PIL filed before Delhi High Court alleging unauthorized access, usage and storage of Aadhaar data by Google Pay
January 2, 2021 Breaches, Business, Court, Featured News, Non-U.S.
Aditi Singh reports:
A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed before the Delhi High Court alleging unauthorized access, usage and storage of the Aadhaar data by Google Pay. (Abhijit Mishra vs UIDAI)
The PIL has been filed by Abhijit Mishra, a financial economist.
As per the petitioner, Google Pay in its terms and conditions has explicitly mentioned that it would collect, store and share the bank account and Aadhaar details of users when it has no permission from Unique Identification Authority of India or any other authority to do so.
Read more on Bar and Bench.