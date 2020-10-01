Physician-Patient Privilege Protects Nonparty Medical Records

Oct 012020
 
 October 1, 2020

MaryAnn Pazanowski reports:

A Maine hospital won a discovery dispute against a medical malpractice plaintiff seeking nonparty medical records because the state’s physician-patient privilege protects such information, even when patient-identifying data has been removed, Maine’s top court said.

The Maine Supreme Judicial Court Tuesday adopted an expansive view of the privilege in a decision answering a question of first impression in the state.

Read more on Bloomberg Law.

