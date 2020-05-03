Philippines NPC Investigating COVID-19 Related Breaches

Hunton Andrews Kurth writes:

On April 25, 2020, the Philippines National Privacy Commission (“NPC”) issued a statement that it is investigating several breach notifications it has received relating to the unauthorized disclosure of sensitive personal information of confirmed and suspected COVID-19 patients (the “Statement”).

According to MLex, a communications officer for the NPC has confirmed that the regulator will focus primarily on remedial measures rather than on the imposition of fines as it investigates the 17 breach notifications reports it received between March 15 and April 23, 2020.