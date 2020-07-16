Pharmacists allegedly paid for access to their clients’ files

Vincent Larouche reports (Google translation:)

73 pharmacists affiliated with the Jean Coutu banner are affected by the disciplinary complaint. They work in Montreal, Quebec, Sherbrooke, Terrebonne, Drummondville, Thetford Mines, Brossard and elsewhere in Quebec. They are accused of not respecting professional secrecy and of having used confidential information for their own benefit.

According to the investigation by the Syndic of the Order of Pharmacists, representatives of the pharmaceutical company Angita Pharma would have contacted the pharmacists and have dangled pecuniary benefits if they helped the company “prioritize” certain generic drugs distributed by the Society.