Ph: Video leaker liable for data privacy breach, Roque warns

Rey E. Requejo and Willie Casas report:

The person who leaked a video of Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque’s outburst at a group of doctors could face charges for supposedly revealing government secrets and violating the data privacy law, Roque said Monday.

“I think the person is liable, also for revealing public secrets. But I will let the IATF decide on it as the matter is being discussed by the body,” said Roque, who is also the spokesman of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, in a Palace press briefing.

He said it is up to the IATF to file possible charges against the person.