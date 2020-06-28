PH: Unauthorized disclosure of COVID-19 patients’ identities continues

Nikko Dizon reports:

As the number of coronavirus cases in the Philippines steadily increased from mid-March to late May, the National Privacy Commission (NPC) had been investigating 22 complaints of privacy breaches involving more than 150 COVID-19 patients, as well as suspected and probable cases.

In at least 7 of these cases, the breach was committed by people who had access to the patients’ information; in all others, the culprits were third parties, which included ordinary citizens.

Among those being investigated by the NPC was the leaked manifest of the medical evacuation plane that crashed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in late March, revealing the names of the passengers and crew. The screenshot of the flight manifest made the rounds on social media.