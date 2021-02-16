PH: National Privacy Commission publishes guidelines related to virtual learning

There were two announcements from the NPC yesterday.
Privacy Commission’s updated online learning guidelines advise schools to enforce social media policy
Schools engaged in online learning are advised to strictly enforce a social media policy that reminds the possible data privacy consequences of posting screen captures, images, videos, chats, and sounds involving students and teachers during online learning on social media platforms.
Such actions may have implications on data privacy and other related regulations, according to the National Privacy Commission’s (NPC) updated bulletin on the data privacy best practices in online/blended/synchronous learning.
NPC PHE BULLETIN No. 17: Update on the Data Privacy Best Practices in Online Learning
…. All policies, guidelines, or codes involving the processing of personal data should always adhere to the general data privacy principles of transparency, legitimate purpose, and proportionality, with the best interests of the learner as the paramount consideration.
“The efforts of schools to simulate physical classrooms to provide a sense of normalcy for education is not unnoticed by the Commission. However, seeing as the COVID-19 pandemic caught all of us unprepared, there is a need to develop and improve policies that allow effective online teaching and learning without endangering data privacy rights,” Privacy Commissioner Raymund Liboro said.