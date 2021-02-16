PH: National Privacy Commission publishes guidelines related to virtual learning

There were two announcements from the NPC yesterday.

Privacy Commission’s updated online learning guidelines advise schools to enforce social media policy

Schools engaged in online learning are advised to strictly enforce a social media policy that reminds the possible data privacy consequences of posting screen captures, images, videos, chats, and sounds involving students and teachers during online learning on social media platforms. Such actions may have implications on data privacy and other related regulations, according to the National Privacy Commission’s (NPC) updated bulletin on the data privacy best practices in online/blended/synchronous learning. Read more.

NPC PHE BULLETIN No. 17: Update on the Data Privacy Best Practices in Online Learning