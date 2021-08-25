Ph: National Privacy Commission bans four lending apps over privacy violations

Jenina P. Ibañez reports:

The National Privacy Commission (NPC) has ordered the immediate takedown of four online lending apps that have been the subject of complaints for alleged unauthorized use of personal data.

Borrowers have complained that online lending apps JuanHand, Pesopop, CashJeep, and Lemon Loan have been using users’ personal data to shame and harass them to collect debt.

The companies operating the apps are being investigated for violations of the Data Privacy Act, while their directors, officers, and agents are being investigated for possible criminal liability.