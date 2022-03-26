Ph: Fines for data privacy breach capped at P5 million

Mar 262022
Ranier Allan Ronda reports:
The National Privacy Commission (NPC) has set a ceiling of P5 million on fines imposed on data privacy violators, following a revision of its penalty system based on public consultations.
The NPC presented its revised schedule of administrative fines set under the updated Circular on Administrative Fines and the scope of the data controllers liable to pay fines for violations.
Note: At today’s rate, 5 million Philippine Peso = $95,896.58