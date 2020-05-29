PH: Enabling Trust in the New Normal: Reimagining Privacy in the Time of Pandemic

Starting TODAY: PAW 2020 goes virtual! Join us online on 29 May 2020.

The National Privacy Commission (NPC) spearheads a virtual celebration of the Privacy Awareness Week (PAW) 2020, in keeping with the need for social distancing as the country continues to deal with the COVID-19 crisis.

Themed “Enabling Trust in the New Normal: Reimagining Privacy in the Time of Pandemic,” the NPC marks PAW 2020 celebrations with an online video conference on May 29, 2020.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, organizations made swift changes in the way they do business, including the extensive use of telecommuting and digital tools to continue delivering services. The shift has its advantages, but it also implies new risks. The online conference delves into the innovative views and approaches that enabled privacy leaders navigate through changes to ensure the trust between organizations and data subjects remain intact.

Apart from the online conference, the NPC also enjoins everyone to celebrate PAW 2020 in their own little way through 5 practical ways.

The PAW is an annual celebration of data privacy rights in the Philippines, observed every last week of May, pursuant to Proclamation No. 527 signed by President Rodrigo Roa Duterte in 2018. It is aimed at promoting a culture of privacy in the country, where personal data is protected, and the free flow of information is ensured.

The PAW is celebrated the world over, aligned with efforts to raise privacy awareness across member countries of the Asia Pacific Privacy Authorities (APPA), which include the Philippines.