Personally identifiable information concerning a deceased former student cannot be released without the student’s consent

Warren Grody of Bricker & Eckler writes:

In a rare case where the Ohio Supreme Court’s analysis primarily focused on the Ohio Student Privacy Act, R.C. 3319.321 (OSPA), the Court determined the Act’s provisions apply to the records of a former student, even when the student is deceased. In doing so, the Court demonstrated that, under certain circumstances, the personal information of students enrolled in Ohio schools receive greater protection than they would if only federal law applied.

State ex rel. Cable News Network, Inc. v. Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Local Schools, 2020 Ohio 5149 involved requests made by several news organizations for the high school records, including disciplinary records, of a former student who perpetuated a mass shooting in the Oregon District in Dayton.