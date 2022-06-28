Period tracker Stardust surges following Roe reversal, but its privacy claims aren’t airtight

Jun 282022
June 28, 2022 Business, Healthcare, Surveillance, U.S.
Sarah Perez and Zack Whittaker report:
Period tracking app Stardust surged to the top of the U.S. Apple App Store in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade after the app promised it will encrypt its users’ private data to keep it out of the hands of the government.
But TechCrunch found on Monday that the current version of the now-booming Stardust app is sharing the app users’ phone numbers with a third-party analytics company, which could be used to identify individual users of the app.
