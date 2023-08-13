Pepsi Faces Biometric Privacy Suit Over Employee Voiceprints

Jorja Siemons reports:

PepsiCo Inc. has been hit with a proposed class action alleging its collection and storage of workers’ voice data broke Illinois’ biometric privacy law.

William Hoskin, a former employee at Pepsi’s Chicago distribution center, was never informed by the soda maker that the voice recognition software he was required to use at work was being accessed and managed by the company, he claimed in a complaint filed Tuesday in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York.

This allegation, if true, would put the New York-based company at odds with Illinois’ Biometric Information Privacy Act, or BIPA. The first-of-its-kind state law requires companies operating in the state to inform consumers and employees and receive their consent before collecting biometric identifying information such as a fingerprint or a voiceprint.