Pending Virginia, West Virginia Bills Look to Protect Children’s Data

Odia Kagan of Fox Rothschild writes:

The Virginia legislature is considering looking at amending the state’s Consumer Data Protection Act to expand protections related to children’s data.

Some key points in the bill:

Child defined as under 18, not 13

COPPA compliance exemption is deleted

Verified parental consent required for the collection, use or disclosure of information of children.

Knowingly processing of the information of children is prohibited for (i) targeted advertising, (ii) the sale of such personal data, or (iii) profiling in furtherance of decisions that produce legal or similarly significant effects concerning a consumer.

At the same time, West Virginia is considering a COPPA+ bill for the protection of children. But in that bill, children are defined as “under 18” and conditioning of the service on consent to unnecessary personal information processing is prohibited.