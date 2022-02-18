Patient Foundations and Registries: Privacy Included?

Feb 182022
February 18, 2022 Healthcare, Misc
Attorney Matt Fisher writes:
What is the status of a patient foundation when it comes to coverage of privacy regulations, with the primary regulation to consider being HIPAA? The typical answer will be a complete disconnect. The usual patient foundation is organized to represent groups of individuals. The foundation could be independently created by individuals of like mind or sponsored by another organization (oftentimes the sponsor can be a pharmaceutical company, which creates a host of issues outside of privacy).
