Parliament’s top security committee to probe RCMP’s use of spyware

Aug 182022
 
 August 18, 2022  Posted by  Non-U.S., Surveillance

Nick Taylor-Vaisey and Maura Forrest report:

A top-secret committee of Canadian parliamentarians has launched an investigation into the national police force’s use of spyware to conduct covert surveillance.

The all-party National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians (NSICOP), chaired by Liberal MP David McGuinty, will conduct a “framework review” of the “lawful interception of communications by security and intelligence organizations.”

Read more at Politico.

