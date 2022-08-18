Parliament’s top security committee to probe RCMP’s use of spyware

Aug 182022
August 18, 2022 Non-U.S., Surveillance
Nick Taylor-Vaisey and Maura Forrest report:
A top-secret committee of Canadian parliamentarians has launched an investigation into the national police force’s use of spyware to conduct covert surveillance.
The all-party National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians (NSICOP), chaired by Liberal MP David McGuinty, will conduct a “framework review” of the “lawful interception of communications by security and intelligence organizations.”
Read more at Politico.