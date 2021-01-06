Parliamentary panel examining Personal Data Protection Bill recommends 89 changes, says Meenakshi Lekhi
Jan 062021
The Press Trust of India reports:
A parliamentary committee examining the Personal Data Protection Bill has recommended 89 amendments to the proposed legislation, including changing its title and schedule, the panel’s chairperson Meenakshi Lekhi said on Wednesday.
The draft of the bill, approved by the Cabinet in December 2019, proposes to put restriction on use of personal data without explicit consent of citizens.
