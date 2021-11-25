Overview of Legislations on Cybersecurity, Personal Data Protection and Computer Misuse

The Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) had collaborated with the PDPC and Singapore Police Force (SPF) to develop a handbook covering an overview of the Cybersecurity Act, Computer Misuse Act and Personal Data Protection Act.

The handbook explains the three different legislations and how they work in tandem, illustrated through examples of data breaches. It also provides online resources to assist organisations in securing their IT systems and help individuals protect their data.

Access the handbook on Overview of Legislations on Cybersecurity, Personal Data Protection & Computer Misuse here.