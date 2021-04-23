Outcry over US Postal Service reportedly tracking social media posts

Apr 232021
April 23, 2021 Govt, Online, Surveillance, U.S.
Coral Murphy Marcos reports:
The US Postal Service has reportedly been monitoring social media posts, with a focus on people planning protests.
The surveillance procedure, known as the Internet Covert Operations Program (iCOP), tracks social media activity that it describes as “inflammatory” and shares that information to government agencies, according to a government bulletin from 16 March obtained by Yahoo News. The program is part of the efforts of the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS), the law enforcement arm of the USPS.
