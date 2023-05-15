Our Definition of Harm Is Harmful

May 152023
Bill Fitzgerald writes:
In April 2023, the class action lawsuit against Illuminate Education was thrown out because the judge in the case determined that the people whose data was impacted by the breach could not show any harm, or any instances of identity theft, from the breach. This decision is both fully in line with past situations where companies have been let off the hook, and completely misrepresents and underestimates the various, different ways people get hurt by data breaches.
To put it in a different way: the judge’s decision shows how, in some cases, things that are defined as legal don’t come close to what is right. The way we define harm is harmful.
