Ottawa considering ‘significant and meaningful’ compensation for privacy breach victims

Catharine Tunney reports:

Canadians who fall victim to privacy breaches could soon be eligible for some sort of compensation as the Liberal government works on introducing a new set of online rights.

Mandate letters for Innovation, Science and Industry Minister Navdeep Bains and Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault say they’ve been asked by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to work on a “digital charter” that would include legislation to give Canadians “appropriate compensation” when their personal data is breached.