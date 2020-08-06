Other recent privacy news and articles of note….

From Joe Cadillic’s weekly roundup, a few items of note:

The impact of COVID-19 digital health certificates on privacy and human rights:

https://www.accessnow.org/cms/assets/uploads/2020/07/Impact-COVID-19-digital-health-certificates.pdf

NSO Group used WhatsAp to spy on senior clergymen in Togo and other activists:

Arp-Hansen Hotel Group A / S is fined by Danish Protection Authority

https://www.datatilsynet.dk/presse-og-nyheder/nyhedsarkiv/2020/jul/arp-hansen-hotel-group-a/s-indstilles-til-boede France – Data Protection Authority releases new patient health data collection standards: https://www.cnil.fr/fr/la-cnil-publie-trois-referentiels-pour-le-secteur-de-la-sante