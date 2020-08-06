Other recent privacy news and articles of note….

Aug 062020
August 6, 2020 Misc
From Joe Cadillic’s weekly roundup, a few items of note:
The impact of COVID-19 digital health certificates on privacy and human rights:
https://www.accessnow.org/cms/assets/uploads/2020/07/Impact-COVID-19-digital-health-certificates.pdf
NSO Group used WhatsAp to spy on senior clergymen in Togo and other activists:
https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2020/aug/03/senior-clergymen-among-activists-targeted-by-spyware
Arp-Hansen Hotel Group A / S is fined by Danish Protection Authority
https://www.datatilsynet.dk/presse-og-nyheder/nyhedsarkiv/2020/jul/arp-hansen-hotel-group-a/s-indstilles-til-boede
France – Data Protection Authority releases new patient health data collection standards:
Find many more news items on privacy and civil liberties on MassPrivateI