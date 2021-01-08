Other privacy news…

Some more headlines you may have missed in these crazy times…

Cameroon To Introduce The World’s First Biometric Youth ID Card:
http://www.minjec.gov.cm/index.php/fr/pts-jeunes/146-innovations-of-the-3-years-special-youth-plan
https://www.thalesgroup.com/en/markets/digital-identity-and-security/government/customer-cases/new-national-identity-card-for-cameroon
https://www.journalducameroun.com/en/travails-of-obtaining-cameroons-digital-national-identity-cards/

EU border agency claims biometrics framework includes safeguards:
https://www.eulisa.europa.eu/Newsroom/News/Pages/The-digital-transformation-of-internal-security-in-the-EU-AI-and-the-role-of-eu-LISA.aspx

Vaccine Passports Are Big Tech’s Latest Dystopian Nightmare:
https://www.thedailybeast.com/vaccine-passports-are-big-techs-latest-dystopian-nightmare
https://reason.com/2020/12/30/immunity-passports-may-liberate-us-from-lockdowns-or-invite-new-privacy-invasions/

Habit Tracking Apps Allows Companies To Look Into People’s Everyday Lives:
https://www.vox.com/the-goods/2019/1/2/18158989/habit-tracking-apps-new-years-resolutions

Student Privacy and the Fight to Keep Spying Out of Schools: Year in Review 2020
https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2020/12/student-privacy-and-fight-keep-spying-out-schools-year-review-2020

Thanks to Joe Cadillic. Find more privacy and civil liberties news from the week on MassPrivateI.

