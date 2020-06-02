Other privacy news you may have missed this past week…

With so much understandable coverage of protests in the wake of the murder of George Floyd by a now-former police officer, many of us didn’t keep up with a lot of other news last week. Here are some of the headlines that Joe Cadillic compiled for the week:

5 big EU countries blast Big Tech over approach to corona apps

Two Years Under The EU GDPR: “Two years after the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) went into effect, official data show that Data Protection Authorities, crippled by a lack of resources, tight budgets, and administrative hurdles, have not yet been able to enforce the GDPR adequately. Worse, some public authorities have grossly misused the GDPR to undermine other fundamental rights such as the right to free expression and freedom of the press.” https://www.accessnow.org/cms/assets/uploads/2020/05/Two-Years-Under-GDPR.pdf

Mapped: The State of Facial Recognition Around the World https://www.visualcapitalist.com/facial-recognition-world-map/

Germany – Facebook privacy case referred to European Court: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-facebook-germany/facebook-german-privacy-case-referred-to-european-court-idUSKBN2341BZ https://blogs.dlapiper.com/privacymatters/germany-right-of-consumer-protection-associations-and-competitors-to-initiate-civil-actions-under-gdpr-will-be-case-for-cjeu/