Other privacy news of note…

A smattering of news aggregated by Joe Cadillic this past week:

7-Eleven stores sued for using Clickit facial recognition to ID customers:

https://csnews.com/7-eleven-faces-class-action-suit-over-collection-biometric-customer-data

http://www.clickitinc.com/

Compass and 365 Retail Vending Machines settle $6.8M biometric collection lawsuit:

https://fingerscanvendingsettlement.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/BryantCompass_Notice.pdf

LexisNexis Acquires Behavioral Biometric Company BehavioSec:

https://risk.lexisnexis.com/global/en/about-us/press-room/press-release/20220503-behaviosec

Video doorbells can record conversations from 25 feet away:

“Whether you’re standing on your stoop and arguing with your housemate about whose turn it is to take out the trash or passing by a neighbor’s house discussing your personal life, your conversation may get picked up by either your own doorbell or someone else’s. And if you do own a video doorbell, you may be inadvertently recording audio from unsuspecting neighbors as well.”

https://www.consumerreports.org/video-doorbells/video-doorbell-cameras-record-audio-too-a4636115889/

DHS Biometric Rally 2021 results:

https://mdtf.org/Rally2021

Congress Must Hold Hearings Before Debating Reauthorization of Section 702 Surveillance Law:

https://www.protectprivacynow.org/news/congress-must-hold-hearings-before-debating-reauthorization-of-section-702-surveillance-law

SEC Nearly Doubles Size of Enforcement’s Crypto Assets and Cyber Unit:

https://www.sec.gov/news/press-release/2022-78

The Supreme Court Must Not Undermine the Constitutional Right to Privacy:

https://epic.org/the-supreme-court-must-not-undermine-the-constitutional-right-to-privacy/

https://www.politico.com/news/2022/05/03/supreme-court-abortion-privacy-rights-00029871

Crosshairs on Roe v. Wade could usher demise of other rights:

https://www.courthousenews.com/crosshairs-on-roe-v-wade-could-usher-demise-of-other-rights/

If Abortion Is Illegal, Will Every Miscarriage Be a Crime?

https://www.motherjones.com/politics/2022/05/roe-abortion-miscarriage-crime-murder-prosecution/

Data Brokers Selling Location Data Of Women Who Visit Abortion Clinics:

https://www.techdirt.com/2022/05/04/data-brokers-selling-location-data-of-americans-who-visit-abortion-clinics/

Data Broker SafeGraph Stops Selling Location Data of People Who Visit Planned Parenthood:

https://www.vice.com/en/article/88gyn5/data-broker-safegraph-stops-selling-location-data-of-people-who-visit-planned-parenthood

