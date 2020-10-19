Other privacy news of note

Joe Cadillic has posted his weekly recap of interesting privacy and civil liberties news stories. Here’s a small selection:

Europol game modeled after “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire” shows law enforcement how to spy on train passengers:

https://www.forbes.com/sites/thomasbrewster/2020/10/14/new-game-trains-police-to-get-facebook-data-fast-when-a-terrorist-strikes/

Netherlands-Police across the country are using predictive policing:

https://www.vice.com/en/article/5dpmdd/the-netherlands-is-becoming-a-predictive-policing-hot-spot

France-Data Protection Authority country should avoid using Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud to store health data:

https://techcrunch.com/2020/10/12/frances-health-data-hub-to-move-to-european-cloud-infrastructure-to-avoid-eu-us-data-transfers/

UK-Department for Education’s handling of pupil data ruled illegal:

https://www.theguardian.com/education/2020/oct/07/department-for-educations-handling-of-pupil-data-illegal

Vermont lawmakers approve ban on facial recognition technology:

https://www.wcax.com/2020/10/13/vermont-lawmakers-approve-ban-on-facial-recognition-technology/

