Other privacy news of interest….

Links courtesy of Joe Cadillic:

E.U.’s Digital Vaccination Passports Go Into Effect:

https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/01/world/europe/eu-digital-covid-certificates.html

New ‘Digital Violence’ platform maps dozens of victims of NSO Group’s spyware:

https://techcrunch.com/2021/07/03/digital-violence-nso-group-spyware/

Iceland- Data Protection Authority fined Huppuís ehf. ISK 5 million for unlawful video surveillance:

https://www.personuvernd.is/urlausnir/huppuis-ehf.-sektud-vegna-voktunar-med-eftirlitsmyndavelum-i-starfsmannarymi-1

Netherlands: Consumers’ Association files €1.5B claim against TikTok for children’s privacy rights violations

https://www.consumentenbond.nl/nieuws/2021/schadeclaim-van-15-miljard-tegen-tiktok

UK- Govt accused of ushering in national ID cards ‘by the backdoor’ after Covid vaccine passport contract:

https://inews.co.uk/news/government-accused-of-ushering-in-national-id-cards-by-the-backdoor-after-covid-vaccine-passport-contract-1062476

UK- The National Health Service courted Palantir to tap patient data:

“But the latest documents have raised questions among campaigners critical of what they see as Palantir’s “cosy” access to government. Its coronavirus-related contract is now valued at upwards of £23.5 million and was extended for two more years last December.”

https://www.politico.eu/article/uk-trade-department-courted-us-firm-palantir-over-untapped-nhs-data-potential/

UK- Guide to surveillance of your face and body at protests:

https://privacyinternational.org/long-read/4494/guide-surveillance-your-face-and-body-protests

UK- Guide to policing databases and predictive policing tools:

https://privacyinternational.org/long-read/4499/guide-policing-databases-and-predictive-policing-tools

UK- Guide to protect your devices against surveillance at protests:

https://privacyinternational.org/long-read/4502/guide-protect-your-devices-against-surveillance-protests

UK- Government tells social media platforms and private messaging services no encryption for child accounts:

https://techcrunch.com/2021/06/30/uk-tells-messaging-apps-not-to-use-e2e-encryption-for-kids-accounts/

https://www.gov.uk/guidance/private-and-public-channels-improve-the-safety-of-your-online-platform

Philippines- National Privacy Commission urges developers of messaging apps to limit access to users’ devices:

https://www.privacy.gov.ph/2021/06/national-privacy-commission-urges-developers-of-instant-messaging-apps-to-limit-the-grant-of-application-permissions-for-users/

Saipan- Saipan International Airport To Use The CBP’s Simplified Arrival Facial Recognition System To ID Passengers:

https://www.cbp.gov/newsroom/local-media-release/cbp-introduces-simplified-arrival-sia-saipan-cnmi

Guam- Antonio B. Won Pat International Airport To Use The CBP’s Simplified Arrival Facial Recognition System To ID Passengers:

https://www.cbp.gov/newsroom/local-media-release/cbp-introduces-simplified-arrival-gum-guam-cnmi

https://www.postguam.com/news/local/flying-into-guam-cnmi-smile-for-the-new-facial-biometrics-system/article_abe39992-d784-11eb-99f9-ef29ffe3f37d.html

UAE- Abu Dhabi Using Facial Recognition Cameras to Detect COVID-19 At Shopping Malls And Residential Areas:

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-06-28/abu-dhabi-starts-using-facial-covid-scanners-at-malls-airports

UA- Abu Dhabi Using Facial Recognition Cameras to Detect COVID-19 At schools

https://www.zawya.com/mena/en/life/story/New_technology_to_detect_COVID19_violations_at_some_Abu_Dhabi_schools-SNG_213540729/

Nigeria- Armed Forces Uses FacePhi To ID Pensioners:

https://www.facephi.com/es/noticias/sala-prensa/facephi-desembarca-en-nigeria-para-facilitar-el-cobro-de-las-pensiones-con-reconocimiento-biometrico/

Vaccine Passports: Why The U.S. Needs A federal Privacy Law

https://www.brookings.edu/blog/techtank/2021/06/28/vaccine-passports-underscore-the-necessity-of-u-s-privacy-legislation/

Guide to what’s happening with vaccine passports in the US:

https://www.technologyreview.com/2021/07/01/1027768/us-vaccine-passport-guide/

COVID vaccination cards to appear on Android in US:

https://www.zdnet.com/article/covid-vaccination-cards-to-appear-on-android-in-us/

Judge Questions DHS’s Withholding of Records on Social Media Surveillance Programs:

“The Justice Department says those redactions are necessary to protect sensitive law enforcement techniques that, if known, could help criminals to evade the law. That is one category of information exempt from disclosure under the Freedom of Information Act. The government is also invoking exemptions for deliberative process and attorney-client privilege.”

https://www.courthousenews.com/judge-questions-feds-withholding-of-records-on-social-media-surveillance-programs/

Six Federal Agencies Used Facial Recognition On George Floyd Protestors:

https://www.vice.com/en/article/3aqpmj/six-federal-agencies-used-facial-recognition-on-george-floyd-protestors

Federal Law Enforcement Is Running Roughshod Over Facial Recognition Privacy:

https://reason.com/2021/06/30/federal-law-enforcement-is-running-roughshod-over-facial-recognition-privacy-says-gao/

Maine restricts facial recognition technology statewide:

The ACLU of Maine said it’s the strongest statewide facial recognition regulation in the country, and the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Grayson Lookner, called it “a huge victory for privacy rights and civil liberties in Maine.”

https://apnews.com/article/maine-technology-government-and-politics-cbf6207f15d13b8e647615e251157774

Virginia Law is a De Facto Ban on Police Facial Recognition Surveillance:

https://blog.tenthamendmentcenter.com/2021/07/now-in-effect-virginia-law-is-a-de-facto-ban-on-facial-recognition-surveillance/

New York Civil Liberties Union sues for records on use of facial recognition at NY prisons:

https://nypost.com/2021/07/01/civil-rights-group-sues-for-records-on-facial-recognition-use-at-ny-prisons/

American Green Inc., Cannabis Vending Machines to use Jumio Facial Recognition to ID Customers:

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/06/30/2255657/0/en/American-Green-Inc-OTC-ERBB-Incorporating-Jumio-Software-with-Facial-Recognition-for-Autonomous-Sign-Up-in-its-Cannabis-and-CBD-Vending-Machines.html

Blaize and eYs3D Microelectronics work together to put facial recognition in autonomous vehicles and retail stores:

https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210628005552/en/Blaize-and-eYs3D-Microelectronics-Unveil-New-Reference-Design-for-Enhanced-3D-Computer-Vision-for-Edge-AI

Dell’s UltraSharp 4K webcam uses AI to keep your face in the frame:

https://www.theverge.com/2021/6/29/22553857/dell-ultrasharp-4k-webcam-features-price-release-date

Appeals Court: Neighbors Can Install Nest Surveillance Cameras To Watch And Listen To Your Conversations

“Plaintiffs alleged the recordings also captured private conversations occurring within their home, based on the position of one of the cameras. Plaintiffs alleged the recording was constant and continuous, and prevented them from using their backyard or opening their windows.”

https://www.courts.ca.gov/opinions/documents/B305745.PDF

These and many more links courtesy of Joe Cadillic’s weekly update on MassPrivateI.