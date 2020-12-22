Other news items this week….

Here are just a few of the many interesting news stories and links Joe Cadillic compiled this week:

China-Huawei and Megvii Designed Facial Recognition System to Target Uighur Minorities:

https://www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2020/12/08/huawei-tested-ai-software-that-could-recognize-uighur-minorities-alert-police-report-says/

https://www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2020/12/12/huawei-uighurs-identify/

China-Facial Recognition Is Running Amok Across The Country. The People Are Pushing Back:

https://www.vice.com/en/article/4adnyq/facial-recognition-is-running-amok-in-china-the-people-are-pushing-back

China-Government suspected of spying on Americans via Caribbean phone networks:

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/dec/15/revealed-china-suspected-of-spying-on-americans-via-caribbean-phone-networks

Poland-Data Protection Authority fined Virgin Mobile Polska 1.9 million PLN for privacy violations:

https://uodo.gov.pl/pl/138/1791

UK-Government to levy hefty fines on companies that don’t protect people online:

https://www.politico.eu/article/online-harms-legislation-britain-to-impose-hefty-fines-on-non-compliant-tech-companies/

UK-Facebook to move users to California terms, avoiding EU privacy rules:

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-britain-eu-facebook-exclusive/exclusive-facebook-to-move-uk-users-to-california-terms-avoiding-eu-privacy-rules-idUSKBN28P2HH

Find many more items on MassPrivateI.