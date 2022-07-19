OSINT How to identify an anonymous Internet user?

Seen on Darknet News (English version), the following was attributed to @TomHunter. I think they meant “deception” instead of “reception” in the first paragraph?

The reception worked during investigations among minors in social networks and the Telegram messenger. We create a user account that offers services for setting up a PC in terms of anonymity (setting up a proxy, VPN, wrapping traffic in TOR). As a test, services are offered free of charge. When an identifiable person is interested in communication, he is offered to install one of the remote access programs to his computer to carry out the settings. During the setup, the real IP address of the identified person is established, as well as his authorizations in online services.

If you know a young person who is seeking help in protecting online anonymity, you might want to warn them that although this was a demonstration, they should be wary of offers of “free help.”