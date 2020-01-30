Oregon Allows Suit Over Secret GPS Snooping Device On Car

TheNewspaper.com reports:

An Oregon motorist can sue over the GPS tracking device that was installed on his automobile without his knowledge. Erik Loyal Reed was the Lake Oswego regional sales manager for the Toyota Motor Credit Corporation when he was given a company vehicle, a Toyota Tundra pickup, to drive. After he left the company he was allowed to keep the truck, but without his knowledge the company secretly installed a GPS device to record his every move. The Oregon Court of Appeals ruled last week that Reed was entitled to sue over this privacy violation.